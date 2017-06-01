MESA, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Today, eVisit announced $2 million in early stage funding from venture capital firms Kickstart Seed Fund, Arizona Founders Fund, and angel investor Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills.

This funding comes on the heels of eVisit's latest milestones: expansion of its executive team, rapid revenue growth, and new partnerships with more than 20 electronic health record (EHR) providers. Additionally, eVisit has partnered with the largest emergency and hospital medicine groups in the nation, which treat more than eight million patients annually.

"We've achieved in 18 months what took our competitors years to accomplish," said Bret Larsen, Founder and CEO of eVisit. "Our rapid growth validates the market's need for better patient/physician communication tools and solidifies our position as the market leader in telehealth software."

This round will accelerate eVisit's momentum within the telehealth industry, and enable the company to scale its sales, marketing, and support teams to continue providing best-in-class telehealth solutions as the market leading solution.

"For decades, a large number of patients have relied on emergency rooms for minor medical issues because they can't get after-hours care from their primary care doctor," said Romi Dhillon, Founder & Managing Director at The Arizona Founders Fund. "eVisit is the perfect illustration of innovation in the telehealth industry, enabling physicians to recapture patient visits from the emergency room."

eVisit's platform and mobile app enables physicians to improve patient satisfaction and boost practice revenue by increasing patient affinity, optimizing patient flow, and monetizing after-hour visits through its intuitive platform. For patients, eVisit reduces wait times and provides easy access to their own doctor from home, work, and after hours using HIPPA-compliant, two-way HD video conferencing.

eVisit's app, which has garnered more than 224,608 downloads across iTunes and Google Play within the past six months, sees more patient engagement than any other platform-only competitor.

"In recent years, the number of digital health startups has escalated, with many trying to offer solutions to the industry's lack of primary care physicians," said Curt Roberts, Partner at Kickstart Seed Fund. "eVisit is leading in remote care solutions. We're excited to partner with their team as they solve real pain points for physicians and patients alike."

About eVisit

eVisit is a telehealth software company with the mission of fundamentally simplifying healthcare. The eVisit telehealth platform enables healthcare providers to connect and treat their patients anytime, anywhere via secure HD video conferencing.

Created by physicians, for physicians, eVisit delivers a simple, intuitive interface backed by robust workflow functionality including: patient self-scheduling and/or on-demand visits, charting, ePrescribe, reimbursement tools, chat, reporting, HD video quality, and integration with more than 20 EHRs.

For more information, please visit http://www.evisit.com.