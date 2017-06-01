RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, today announced it has been named a "Cool Vendor" in the May 2017 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Cloud Infrastructure, 2017" report. This designation follows last month's IDC recommendation naming the company as an IDC Innovator.

In the "Cool Vendors" report, Gartner analysts Philip Dawson, Andrew Butler, Chirag Dekate, Julia Palmer, Adrian Leow, Arun Chandrasekaran and Dennis Smith noted that "As enterprises grapple with the right mix of on-premises, off-premises and native cloud, choosing a cloud infrastructure vendor becomes more critical. I&O (infrastructure and operations) leaders should look to vendors like those in this research for innovative ways to support varying workload deployments across delivery models."

The report suggests that "I&O leaders should examine these Cool Vendors closely and leverage the opportunities that they provide," noting that "different styles of applications drive different cloud adoption; it is not 'one cloud fits all.'"

In Q1 2017, Cloudistics announced Ignite 3.0, offering additional management features for service providers, consumption based pricing, true multi-tenancy and an enhanced SaaS management portal for a single-pane-of-glass service delivery. Ignite 3.0 is the industry's first out-of-the-box application-ready on-premises cloud targeted to service providers that are looking to deliver application services or IaaS to their customers without the need for infrastructure specialists.

The combination of product enhancements and business strength have led to significant industry validation. Since January, Cloudistics was named to CNBC's First-ever "Upstart 25" of promising startups; Business Insider recognized the company as one of "38 enterprise startups that will boom in 2017, according to VC investors"; Storage Magazine named Ignite as a finalist in its 2016 Product of the Year Awards for the server-based storage products category; and CRN included Cloudistics in its "10 Coolest Hyper-Converged Products of 2016" list.

"Our platform enables the cloud for on-prem applications and its 8x faster and 1/2 the cost of public cloud offerings," said Najaf Husain, CEO of Cloudistics. "We see a huge opportunity to bring innovation to the on-prem cloud computing market, to make deploying services simpler, to enable cloud for on-prem applications and to open up access to IT resources as a service for use cases like Big Data and containers."

