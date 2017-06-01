Functional Safety Market to Reach USD 7.19 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Device, System, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Functional Safety Market by Device, System, Application - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The functional safety market is expected to be valued at USD 7.19 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2016 and 2022.

Mandatory safety standards and government policies, rising emphasis on proactive functional safety systems, and increasing demand for functional safety systems in the oil & gas industry are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. High initial investments related to the installation of functional safety systems act as a major restraining factors for the growth of this market. This market has been segmented on the basis of device, system, application, and geography.



Safety sensors held the largest share of the overall functional safety market in 2016. Safety sensors are widely used in various components that form a part of the safety instrumented such as emergency shutdown systems (ESDs), high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPSs), fire and gas monitoring systems (FGSs), burner management systems (BMSs), and turbo machinery control systems (TMCs). The increasing security requirements for protecting workers and production units from any accidents, according to the strict functional safety regulations fulfilling the national and international standards, are driving the demand for safety sensors



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) BEI Sensor (US)

(US) Balluf Inc. (US)

Bosch Rextroth Group ( Germany )

) Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Endress+Hauser Management AG ( Switzerland )

) Exida.Com LLC (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH ( Germany )

) Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Mangan Software Solutions (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ( Japan )

) Moore Industries-International, Inc. (US)

Omron Corporation ( Japan )

) Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH ( Germany )

) Phoenix Contact ( Germany )

) Pilz GmbH & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US)

Schneider Electric SE ( France )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) TUV Rheinland ( Germany )

) Ul LLC (US)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Functional Safety Market, By Device



8 Functional Safety Market, By System



9 Functional Safety Market, By Application



10 Functional Safety Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profile



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ls553n/functional_safety

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716