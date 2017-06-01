Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2017) - Rheingold Exploration Corp. (CSE: RGE) ("Rheingold" or the "Company") announced today retaining the services of Hunter Stuart Energy Advisers, Inc. ("Hunter Stuart"), a US based oil and gas advisory firm.

Hunter Stuart's main goal with the Company will be to identify, negotiate and secure access to oil field brines containing Lithium. Hunter Stuart will work exclusively with the Company for the duration of the Contract.

The Company's Strategic Plan is to become significant producer and distributor of metals used to produce modern batteries. Until now the Company has been focusing exclusively on tin, and now seeks to become a low-cost producer of lithium by securing economically viable brines containing producible resources of lithium. Rheingold management has determined that Hunter Stuart have the technical and commercial capability to identify, negotiate and secure access to, and ownership of, oilfield brines.

Hunter Stuart, in consultation with a chemist who has extensive experience with lithium production, has identified over twenty properties in North America that they believe have optimal characteristics of: salinity, lithium concentration, absence of difficult to remove co-constituents and temperature to produce lithium at the lowest cost basis. Hunter Stuart is currently narrowing its focus to several top candidate properties and plans to shortly commence negotiations to acquire access to, or ownership of, these properties on behalf of the Company.

About Rheingold Exploration

Rheingold is a Vancouver-based exploration company currently focused on the exploration and development of natural resource projects targeting metals used in the manufacturing of traditional and innovative batteries. For more information, please contact paul@greywood.ca.

About Hunter Stuart Energy Advisors, Inc.

Hunter Stuart is a Parker, Colorado-based consulting firm that is focused on assembling drilling joint ventures, and the purchase and sale of oil and gas properties. The company was formed in 2002. For more information, please see: www.HSEAI.com.

