Stingray is bringing music videos back where they belong...on TV! Stingray today proudly announced the official launch of four (4) music video television channels across Canada. Starting today, Canadian music fans can ask their pay TV providers for Stingray Retro, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, and Stingray Juicebox to start watching music videos 24/7.

Acquired from Bell Media in June 2016 under the names Retro, Vibe, Loud, and Juicebox, the channels have been rebranded and their programming completely revamped to include themed blocks, curated best-of lists, and exclusive countdowns.

The specialty music video channel, presented without interruption, are the perfect musical backdrop for all occasions including family gatherings, children's birthdays, house parties, or just relaxing at home.

"It has only taken a year for Stingray to fully rebrand and relaunch four music video channels that have already been added to the lineups of Canada's top pay TV providers. That is something we are immensely proud of and reflects on our reputation in the market," said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "Each channel has a strong brand identity and unique programming that will appeal to diverse audiences, whatever their music preferences or lifestyle."

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS

Stingray Loud gives your speaker the workout they deserve! Not for the faint of heart, Stingray Loud dares to cover the entire spectrum of rock, hard rock, metal, punk, and alternative music.

Check out the videos that live in the underground and those that have blazed their way to the top of the charts. A must-watch for fans of music videos that are brash, hard, raw, and take no prisoners!

Stingray Vibe is your source for the freshest music videos. Whenever you want to amp up the party or keep things mellow, tune in to the hip-hop, R&B, EDM, dance, and rhythmic pop artists who set the scene.

Check out music videos that have the power to move bodies and minds by old school pioneers looming large over music history, and today's freshman class making its way up the charts.

Great music never goes out of style! With Stingray Retro, rewind to the '80s, '90s and early '00s when music videos ruled the airwaves and shaped the lives and fashions of generations.

Stingray Retro is home to the most popular, enduring and influential stars of the greatest decades in music history. Whether you remember the days of walkmans and discmans, or are experiencing them for the first time, tune in to Stingray Retro for the biggest icons, shiniest pop tunes, and most danceable hits.

Looking for a specialty music television channel that is appropriate for an audience ages 8 to 14? Welcome to Stingray Juicebox, the most awesome music video hangout on TV for kids, tweens and teens. Created just for them, Stingray Juicebox is kids tested and parents approved.

From the super cute to the super stylish and the super popular, Stingray Juicebox has all the bands and singers that younger audiences definitely can't live without.

Promotional Campaign: "Move Over Reality"

The launch of the four music video channels will be supported by a humourous and striking promotional campaign titled "Move Over Reality" filled with tongue-in-cheek references to the space taken by reality stars on the television landscape...a space that video stars are now taking back!

The campaign demonstrates Stingray's commitment to the success of these new additions to its channel portfolio.

The campaign, developed entirely in-house, includes a 30-second TV spot and will be deployed nationally online, on television, and on social media.

Programming manager - Concerts and Music Videos: Patrick Binette

Creative services manager: Benjamin Nantel

Concept and copywriting: Nedjma Sandrine Belbahri

Art direction: Catherine Bergeron, Patrick de Varennes

Director and editor: Benjamin Nantel

Graphic design: Catherine Bergeron, Sebastien Bizos

Motion design and illustration: Sebastien Bizos

Sound design: Chris Cuber, Keeron Tom

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million Pay-TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Loud, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Retro, Stingray Juicebox, NatureVision TV, Yokee Music, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has more than 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com

