

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.



ADP said private sector employment jumped by 253,000 jobs in May after climbing by a revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'May proved to be a very strong month for job growth,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. 'Professional and business services had the strongest monthly increase since 2014.'



She added, 'This may be an indicator of broader strength in the workforce since these services are relied on by many industries.'



Reflecting the jump in employment in professional and business services, the service-providing sector added 205,000 jobs.



Employment in the goods-producing sector also climbed by 48,000 jobs due largely to an increase of 37,000 construction jobs.



The report also said medium businesses added 113,000 jobs, while employment at small and large businesses rose by 83,000 jobs and 48,000 jobs, respectively.



Friday morning, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to increase by 185,000 jobs in May after jumping by 211,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.



