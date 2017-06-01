Global HMI Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.27% by 2021 - Analysis By Product Type, Storage Type & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global HMI Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global HMI software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.27 % during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global HMI Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is gesture-based HMI. There has been an increased usage of touch-enabled HMI panels. Vendors are developing gesture-based applications that could change the way these HMI solutions are used. Vendors are expecting this trend to pick up. This is expected to be the next phase of revolution in HMI software. Most of the vendors are developing the user interface to adapt to gesture-based solutions that will replace traditional HMI-based panels. With this innovation, end-user experience will improve, which will create the demand for HMI software during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is technological developments in HMI software. There are many developments and upgrading within the HMI software such as advancements in modules, which makes it easier for system integrated programming. Other developments include communication protocols that allow users to configure systems as per their requirements. This software helps in data logging and can be accessed with the help of cloud-based data storage or through serial ports. This software even allows users with read/write access. Due to the increase in usage of touch interface panels in HMI, there has been upgrading in the software, which provides better user interface for touch panels. These advancements and developments are creating the demand for HMI software.



Key vendors:



General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens



Other prominent vendors:



ARC Informatique

AdroIT Technologies

Beijer Electronics

Brainchild Electronic

B-Scada

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by storage type



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



