ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- World Housing Solution (WHS), manufacturer of expeditionary insulated composite structures for the U.S. Military, today announces the first application of Sherwin-Williams' microbicidal paint, Paint Shield®, for the Department of Defense. World Housing Solution's use of the first-ever EPA-registered microbicidal paint will further the company's mission of revolutionizing military housing and improving living conditions for soldiers deployed around the world.

As a company focused on improving the life of soldiers abroad, World Housing Solution is taking the next step through the application of Sherwin-Williams Paint Shield®, the first paint with the power to kill certain types of bacteria such as Staph (Staphylococcus aureus) and MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) within 2 hours of exposure on the painted surface. The company's first use of Sherwin-Williams Paint Shield® was on two latrine structures shipped to the U.S. Military base in Agadez, Niger.

"While deployed, our troops are exposed to bacteria from many different sources," said Ron Ben-Zeev, CEO of World Housing Solution. "Therefore, collaborating with Sherwin-Williams to upgrade our rapidly deployable structures with the microbicidal paint to help prevent the spread of bacteria on painted surfaces was an obvious next step in our continuous efforts to equip our soldiers with safe, clean and comfortable living quarters while abroad."

Paint Shield® is the first EPA-registered microbicidal paint that kills more than 99.9 percent of Staph (Staphylococcus aureus), MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), E. coli (Escherichia coli), VRE (Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecalis) and Enterobacter aerogenes within two hours of exposure on painted surfaces. It continues to kill 90 percent of these bacteria even after repeated contamination on painted surfaces. The effectiveness lasts for up to four years as long as the integrity of the painted surface is maintained.

"When we created Paint Shield, we set out to redefine what paint could do. Paint Shield achieves just that -- with the power to kill certain types of bacteria, it offers customers an important new tool to help prevent the spread of bacteria on painted surfaces and also features all the qualities our customers expect from Sherwin-Williams," said Steve Revnew, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation, Sherwin-Williams.

For more information about Paint Shield visit http://www.swpaintshield.com.

To learn more about World Housing Solution, visit http://worldhousingsolution.com/.

About World Housing Solution

Established in 2010, World Housing Solution is a manufacturing company based in Orlando, Florida that creates composite structures for the U.S. Military using rapidly deployable panel solutions (RDPs). The company provides environmentally friendly structures that are long-lasting, easy to assemble, and affordable.

About Sherwin-Williams

For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,200 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Carlye Rangeo

Uproar PR for World Housing Solution

321-236-0102 x233

Email Contact



Chelsey Knutson

Carmichael Lynch Relate for Sherwin-Williams

612-375-8540

Email Contact

Email Contact



