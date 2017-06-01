SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK: KCPC) advises the Company is progressing partnerships with established and recognized medical professionals and facilities within its Guatemala and Costa Rica licensed territories with an initial focus on liver cancer treatment options.

Further, that Dr. Steve Kramer from Fort Collins, Colorado, one of 75 patients in a study reported in open access Journal of Hepatocellular Carcinoma, has independently released a YouTube testimonial of appreciation and support more than two and a half years after commencement of his successful Hepko-V5 treatment resulting in Complete Remission. For Reference See: https://www.dovepress.com/articles.php?article_id=32377, and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrlgnO8WFjM

Following the reported success of the open-label Phase II study of Hepko-V5 oral immunotherapeutic vaccine conducted in 75 patients with late stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Hepko-V5 is now in Phase III trial stage. Based on encouraging preliminary data, Hepko-V5 has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which clears the path toward approval in U.S.A. market, and a Phase II trial in patients with cholangiocarcinoma -- the second most common form of liver cancer affecting bile ducts -- has been initiated.

Additionally, our Licensor last week announced the Phase II, open-label, immunotherapy trial in patients with pancreatic cancer (See registration NCT03165591) that will seek to engage at least 30 patients with inoperable and chemotherapy-failed pancreatic cancer for a 3-month trial. The main inclusion criteria are higher than normal baseline levels of CA 19.9 tumor antigen.

Key Capital believes the planned pancreatic cancer trial will prove as groundbreaking as the Hepko-V5 Immunotherapy demonstrated in cases of advanced and terminal liver cancer.

For further information:

See www.keycapitalgroup.com

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Key Capital Corporation

Christopher Nichols

+1 (480) 745-2565

info@keycapitalgroup.com



