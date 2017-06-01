Sungrow Presents 1500V PV Inverters and ESS at Intersolar Europe 2017

MUNICH, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter system solution supplier, presents 1500V string and central PV inverters as well as utility scale ESS at the Intersolar Europe 2017 in Munich, Germany.

The SG125HV, the world's most powerful 1500Vdc string inverter, features a high capacity of 125kW. Also, it is proved to work stably in full power operation without derating at 50 degrees Celsius, maximizing the return on investment for project owners. This 1500Vdc string inverter enables up to 5 MW power block design. As a turnkey station for 1500Vdc systems, the central inverter SG3000HV-MV features its integration of the inverter, the transformer and the switchgear, based on its containerized design of 20-foot, saving costs of transportation and installation. Its maximum inverter efficiency is able to reach up to 99%.

Committed towards providing integrated energy storage system solutions for residential, C&I and utility scale applications, Sungrow showcases an ESS which consists of the high voltage SC1000HV storage inverter, the latest battery pack, and EMS. This system complies with UL and TUV standards and its battery is supplied by the Sungrow-Samsung SDI joint venture. Thanks to its container design, the ESS can be flexibly configured at customers' request as well as easily transported to site and maintained. The maximum charge/discharge cycling efficiency can reach up to 96.5% and the maximum capacity for the 40-foot battery container is 4.8MWh. This system can be applied to frequency-modulation and peak-shaving uses. Sungrow's ESS has been enjoying a good reputation in the European market.

In addition, Sungrow showcases residential storage inverter SH4K6 plus battery, residential PV inverters such as SG2K5-S and commercial PV inverters like SG80KTL.

"Sungrow is committed to technical innovation which drives our rapid growth. We continue to offer better products and services to customers all over the world", said Professor Renxian Cao, president of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is a global leading PV inverter system solution supplier with over 31GW installed worldwide as of December 2016. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a global leader in research and development in solar inverters, with numerous patents and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter systems as well as energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With a 20-year track record of growth and success, Sungrow's products are available in over 50 countries, maintaining a market share of around 25% in Germany and over 15% globally. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: http://www.sungrowpower.com

