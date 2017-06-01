Tenth Year of Global Event Set for Miami

Miami, Florida is where Autotask Corporation will host its tenth annual Autotask Community Live. This year's event will take place Sunday-Tuesday, September 17-19, 2017 at the newly-redesigned, iconic Diplomat Beach Resort. Registration is now open. Customers and partners registering before July 14 can take advantage of early bird pricing.

"We are committed to investing in our customers' ongoing success and our Community Live events in the U.S. and around the world enable us to provide customers with in-depth product education and business strategies to drive their growth, profitability and delivery of a great customer experience," said Walt Mykins, Vice President, Client Services, Autotask. "At our 2017 event, customers, partners and prospects will have even more access to executive and peer-led business building sessions and real-world insight framed around the industry trends that impact IT. We have many networking events planned that will offer amazing food, great entertainment and plenty of opportunity to meet peers and industry experts in one of the world's most beautiful oceanfront locations."

Confirmed speakers at this year's CommLive will include MSP industry influencers: John Pepper, CEO and Founder, Managed 24/7 who was chosen as the 2016 MSP of the Year by CRN UK and Vince Tinnirello, CEO, Anchor Network Solutions. Additional speakers will be named in the coming weeks.

Autotask Community Live! Highlights:

Executive and industry keynotes

Autotask and peer-led product training and strategic business-building sessions

Unique networking opportunities

A sponsor showcase highlighting vendors and solutions

Pre-event networking and educational options on Sunday, including the Autotask Accelerator Boot Camp, a sell out every year

For more information about the event, please visit www.autotaskcommunitylive.com. Companies interested in sponsoring, please email sponsor@autotask.com.

