Hello Credit, a Licensed Moneylender in Singapore, Moves to New Location in Bugis

Hello Credit Helps People who are Short on Money to Receive a Low Interest Rate Loan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / The founders of Hello Credit, a top licensed moneylender in Singapore, are pleased to announce that they have just moved to a new location in Bugis.

To learn more about Hello Credit and how they strive to provide each and every client with a personal loan that has the lowest interest rate in Singapore, please visit https://www.reliablemoneylender.sg/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new and larger office will allow the friendly and experienced team from Hello Credit to help even more people to get the loan that they need.

Unlike many major banks that require applicants to fill out a huge amount of paperwork and have a high yearly income to secure a loan, Hello Credit has made the process of getting a personal loan quick, easy and stress-free. Since they opened in 2007, Hello Credit has earned a well-deserved reputation for helping people who are short on cash to get a loan, all while following Singapore's Moneylending Laws and Regulations.

They offer a 3-step process that helps people get the money that they need for a home improvement project, medical bills, car repair or other emergency very quickly. After filling out the loan application form online, a loan officer from Hello Credit will contact the applicant within about an hour. Once the details of the loan have been worked out, the applicant simply needs to head to the new office in Bugis with all of his or her relevant documents to receive the check.

"Hello Credit Pte Ltd is one of the best reviewed and reputable licensed moneylenders in Bugis Singapore, and we are accredited by the Registry of Moneylenders to provide moneylending services in Singapore to either citizens, permanent residents or foreigners working in Singapore," the spokesperson noted, adding that everyone who works at Hello Credit is devoted to treating every client with the utmost of respect.

"Hello Credit is a company that upholds the value of generosity, and shields people from future financial embarrassment. Hello Credit is an unpretentious business that comforts every needy person with compassion."

About Hello Credit:

Hello Credit is a licensed moneylender that has been located in Bugis Singapore since 2007. They provide legal loan contracts that are aligned with the Ministry of Law. In 2014, the company was named as one of the Top 150 Outstanding Enterprises in Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.reliablemoneylender.sg/.

Contact:

Jorge Francis

admin@rocketfactor.com

SOURCE: Hello Credit