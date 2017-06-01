MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- (Family Features) Finding the perfect gift for dear ol' dad may be easier than you think. Show that you've paid attention all these years and know what it takes to make him smile. From gifts that make practical tasks easier to accessories for his favorite pleasure pursuits, these ideas take the stress out of showing your dad how much he means. Add a simple "thank you" and a big hug, and he's sure to feel the love this Father's Day.

Anywhere Garage Door Control

If your dad has ever driven away from home, wondered if the garage door is closed then turned around to check, give him the gift of peace of mind. Let dad use his smartphone with the Chamberlain MyQ Garage universal controller and free app to confirm the garage door is closed, open or close it remotely and even receive activity alerts. The controller works with most openers manufactured after 1993, installs in minutes and is available online at The Home Depot, Lowe's and online at myqsmartgarage.com.

Father's Day T-Bone Gift Package

Impress dad this year with the meal of his dreams from Omaha Steaks. Tender filet on one side, robust strip on the other, dad will love sinking his teeth into this 30-ounce T-bone. Plus, with gourmet jumbo franks, eight ground beef sliders, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes au gratin and rich New York cheesecake for dessert, this combo has something for everyone in the family. Find more delicious meals for dad at omahasteaks.com.

Outdoor Cleaning Made Easy

Give dad the power to quickly and easily tackle any outdoor cleaning task with a pressure washer that's durable enough to pass a military-grade drop test while offering the convenience of electric power. From spraying down the grill after a meal to keeping his car and garage looking pristine, the compact Briggs & Stratton S2000 electric pressure washer with an onboard detergent tank is just the tool for the job. Visit briggsandstratton.com to learn more about the full line of outdoor cleaning products or purchase at amazon.com.

Gear Up for a Good Time

Whether it's the thrill of the catch or the peaceful solitude that draws him, fishing is a pastime many dads enjoy. A true fisherman can never have too much fishing gear, so it's hard to go wrong. If you're uncertain about the specifications of items like rods and reels, focus on accessories instead. An assortment of lures, a new tackle box or a GPS device created specifically for fishing are all ideas sure to earn your dad's appreciation.

Get the Job Done

If one of dad's favorite places to spend time is the garage, a new set of tools might be just what he's looking for to finish up his project list. When a little home maintenance is required, helpful items -- as simple as hammers, screwdrivers and tape measurers or more job-specific items like ladders, saws and power tools -- can really come in handy. Or, if he's already got the tools he needs, consider a tool chest or work bench for optimal garage organization.

