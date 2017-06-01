Swiss equipment provider INDEOtec announced that it has received an order for its OCTOPUS II PECVD system from the renowned Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) in Germany.

INDEOtec is continuing a strong run of sales for its platform, this time picking up an order from Fraunhofer ISE. The tool, says INDEOtec, will be used by the institute for research into heterojunction and other high efficiency cell concepts.

