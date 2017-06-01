Waterproofing Membranes Market to Reach $40 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Growing Building & Construction Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The waterproofing membranes market is projected to reach USD 40.19 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3%. The market is driven by the growing building & construction industry and increased use of waterproofing membranes in waste management and water treatment applications globally. However, the mature markets of Europe and North America are projected to restrict the growth to a certain extent.



Waterproofing membranes are used for different applications such as roofing & walls, waste & water management, tunnels & landfills, bridges & highways, and mining. Roofing & walls is the largest application segment for waterproofing membranes across the world. Growing end-user industries in emerging nations, such as China and India, and energy efficiency are some of the drivers for the waterproofing membranes market. The prime driver for waterproofing membranes consumption comes from the increasing demand in developing countries, coupled with the growing preference for synthetic waterproofing membranes products in roofing applications.



Various types of waterproofing membranes such as HDPE and LDPE are used in modern tunnel construction. As the tunnel construction industry is expected to grow due to the infrastructure and transport requirements, a rise in the demand for waterproofing membranes is expected during the forecast period.



The water management industry, including waste management, water treatment, and wastewater treatment has a wide scope for its expansion, which in turn would help in increasing the consumption for waterproofing membranes during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Carlisle Companies Inc.

Chryso S.A.S

Copernit S.P.A.

Derbigum

Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

Flex Roofing Systems

Fosroc International Limited

GAF Materials Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GSE Environmental

IKO Industries Ltd

Isomat S.A

Johns Manville

Juta A.S

Laticrete International, Inc.

Mapei International

Noble Company

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg

Paul Porcelanosa Group

Renolit Se

Schluter System Ltd

Sika AG

Solmax International Inc.

Soprema Group

The DOW Chemical Company



