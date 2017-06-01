It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 6 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00063427 1,5 42A B 1.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2040 12 2040 DK00063429 2 43 A B 2.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 85 2050 DK00063430 2,5 B 2050 2.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 17 IO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



