DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) said that its U.S. Sales for the month of May 2017 increased 2.2 percent to 241,126 vehicles from 235,997 vehicles in the same month last year. Retail sales for the month declined 0.8 percent to 158,282 vehicle sales



Car sales for the month declined 10% year-over-year to 60,565 units from 67,315 units, while truck sales increased 9.4% to 99,237 units, SUVs sales rose 4.3% to 81,324 units as compared to a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX