Saturday's Powerball Sends Unparalleled Number of Canadians to theLotter.com

TORONTO, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Huge boost in Canadian sales for $455 million US jackpot draw

All eyes are on the US this weekend after Powerball rolled over after Memorial Day weekend to $455 Million Cdn.** Many tens of thousands of Canadians are hopping across the border or going online to play Powerball online through theLotter, so the chance that a Canadian will win the huge prize is increasing daily.

Canada's interest in American lotteries skyrocketed when a theLotter player from Quebec won the second prize in the $2.15 billion Cdn. US Powerball in 2016. theLotter's agents had bought the man's Powerball ticket in the US and scanned it to his online account. After he'd won $1.35 million Cdn., theLotter flew the man over to the US to collect his prize. In the wake of his success, online sales for US lottery tickets through theLotter.com increased dramatically, hitting another record during this current cycle of jackpot rollovers.

theLotter securely purchases its Canadian clients' paper tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions in Portland, Oregon, where it established a large office after an overseas customer won $8.6 million Cdn. in the Oregon Megabucks late 2015.Canadians are legally entitled to play Powerball in this manner, because Powerball tickets purchased in Oregon through theLotter never leave the state. Furthermore, the officialPowerball websitesays, "You can play the game and you can collect prizes. You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game." Also, Canada won't tax the prize (though the American IRS will levy 38% on prizes over $600).

theLotter.com is the world's premier lottery ticket messenger service - it enables people to order official lottery tickets from around the world and doesn't charge commission on wins. The service has helped people win close to $80 million Cdn. since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the jackpot in Oregon. Since January 2016, theLotter has helped create Powerball millionaires in Canada, El Salvador & Australia, and a Moscow chauffeur won $1.5 million Cdn. in the Austria Lotto! All big winner stories can be found here.

** The jackpot for the US Powerball on Saturday 3 June 2017 is currently estimated to be $337 million US dollars. Prizes quoted in this article are approximate conversions to Canadian dollars.

Contact: theLotter

Tel: +44-20-3150-0476

Email: media@thelotter.com