Positive Healthcare Plc - Change of Year End

1 June 2017

POSITIVE HEALTHCARE PLC

("Positive Healthcare" or the "Company")

CHANGE OF YEAR END

The Directors of Positive Healthcare announce that the Company has changed its accounting reference date from 31 December to 31 March. The first financial year affected by this change will be 31 March 2017. Accordingly, the Company intends to publish audited financial information for the fifteen months to 31 March 2017 in August 2017.

The Directors of Positive Healthcare accept responsibility for this announcement.

