Positive Healthcare Plc - Change of Year End

PR Newswire
London, June 1
1 June 2017
POSITIVE HEALTHCARE PLC
("Positive Healthcare" or the "Company")
CHANGE OF YEAR END
The Directors of Positive Healthcare announce that the Company has changed its accounting reference date from 31 December to 31 March. The first financial year affected by this change will be 31 March 2017. Accordingly, the Company intends to publish audited financial information for the fifteen months to 31 March 2017 in August 2017.
The Directors of Positive Healthcare accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Positive Healthcare plc
Chris Ledbury - CEO
www.positiveplc.co.uk.
Tel: +44 (0) 203 587 7566
Email: chris@positivementalhealth.co.uk
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930