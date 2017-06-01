Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics 2017-2030: Offers a Comprehensive Discussion on the Likely Future Potential - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics, 2017-2030" report to their offering.
The idea behind therapeutic strategies that target cancer metabolism is to limit/modulate the supply of crucial nutrients in cancer cells in order to induce cell death. Over the years, experimental and conceptual advances in this field have resulted in a better understanding of the role of metabolic pathways for the treatment of cancer. Owing to the complex nature of these pathways, innovation in this domain has been gradual. However, the knowledge that metabolic adaptations in cancer cells promote their malignant properties has led to the development of novel therapeutic approaches for cancer treatment; selective inhibition of altered metabolic pathways in cancer cells is believed to be a highly promising approach.
Currently, there are several molecules that are under preclinical and clinical evaluation. Extensive research is currently being carried out to explore the potential of certain enzymes of metabolic pathways to act as targets for the treatment of cancer. The alterations in metabolic pathways in cancer cells are often mediated by mutations in oncogenes and cell signaling pathways. However, with the recognition of specific enzymes within each metabolic pathway, it is anticipated that drugs targeting these enzymes are likely to have high efficacy in treating cancer with minimal side-effects.
Despite the fact that the field of cancer metabolism therapeutics is still in early stages, there are many active players in this area. A larger proportion of players (on the basis of number of molecules) are small-sized and start-up companies. In fact, well-known big pharma companies have come together with smaller players to support discovery and development of such therapies. Our research indicates that there are several players with mid/late-stage clinical candidates that are likely to enter the market in the coming decade; examples include Agios Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Polaris Group, Bio-Cancer Treatment International, BERG Health, Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Novartis and 3-V Biosciences.
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
5. DRUG PROFILES
6. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
7. VENTURE CAPITAL INTEREST
8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9. KEY INSIGHTS
10. CONCLUSION
11. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
