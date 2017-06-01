Phil Bates, Founder of Lead Quotes Movers, Announces the Launch of His Company's New Website

Lead Quotes Movers is Devoted to Helping Coordinate Moves and Making Sure they are as Stress-Free as Possible

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / Phil Bates, Founder of the online company Lead Quotes Movers, is pleased to announce the launch of his company's new website. The site was recently updated and is now easier to navigate than ever.

After decades of client relations experience and moving industry knowledge, Bates and his Lead Quotes Movers team know how to coordinate moves seamlessly. Whether someone is moving a single item like a baby grand piano or they are planning a full home move, the Lead Quotes Movers team is ready to help. They can also assist with moves involving pets or commercial moves.

"The underlying mantra of Lead Quotes Movers is that we care about our customers," Bates said, adding that he feels very passionate about helping customers facilitate their move with a minimal amount of stress.

"I have a background in client relations and use this experience to help my customers to navigate the potentially dangerous waters of the moving industry."

As Bates has seen first-hand over the years, not every moving company shares his same commitment to customer service.

"Many moving companies are so busy trying to land new clients that they forget to take proper care of their existing clients. Once they have secured the project, they tend to rush through the move with minimal care and attention," he said, adding that this can leave customers with damaged furniture and great stress.

As Founder of Lead Quotes Movers, Bates uses his extensive experience in client relations to ensure that they make the moving process easier for their customers. They truly listen to their clients to determine the unique requirements of their move, which in turn allows them to assess the specific needs and pair each customer with the moving company that is best suited to their circumstances.

"We only pair our clients with companies that have a stellar reputation for delivering excellent customer service. So, allow us to do the legwork in finding you the best moving company, allowing you to concentrate on all the other details of your move," Bates said.

Lead Quotes Movers is an online company, and their team will assess the details of their clients' moves to determine which moving company is best suited to meet their requirements. They will offer their clients a choice of companies, all of whom have been established to deliver excellent customer care. This means that home and business owners don't need to worry about whether their belongings will reach their new destination in one piece, or if they will receive an inflated bill that is well above any estimate. For more information, please visit http://leadquotesmovers.com/.

