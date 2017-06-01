

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has started to manufacture a Siri-powered smart speaker and could launch the product at its annual developer conference next week, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The virtual-assistant speaker will rival similar devices like Amazon.com Inc.'s Echo and Alphabet Inc.'s Google Home speakers.



However, the device will reportedly not be ready to ship until later this year. The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC 2017 takes place in San Jose, California from June 5 to 9.



According to the Bloomberg report, the smart speaker will offer virtual surround sound technology and deep integration with Apple's other products like the iPhone and HomeKit system. These features are not available on the Echo and Google Home speakers.



The introduction of a speaker by Apple will reportedly serve two main purposes - it will provide a hub to automate appliances and lights via Apple's HomeKit, and also embrace customers more tightly into Apple's network of services.



The device may also help Apple to retain customers loyal to service products such as Apple Music, a subscription music streaming service that costs $10 per month. The Home and Echo speakers mostly do not support services from Apple.



According to the report, the speaker would likely be added into Apple's 'Other Products' category, which currently includes devices like the Apple Watch, Apple TV and AirPods. These products generated $11 billion in sales last year.



