MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, and founder and host of Telecom Exchange (TEX), the premier industry networking event where communications and technology meet, announces today the availability of the TEX Meeting Manager. The company that introduced the first meeting management system to telecom now brings the industry the first AI-driven matchmaking. An intuitive online networking platform, the TEX meeting management system recommends matches based on profile preferences, allows TEX guests to schedule and confirm meetings with peers and the over 40 attending media. Additionally, the Meeting Manager seamlessly integrates with the official Telecom Exchange NYC mobile app, now available on the App Store and Google Play.

The TEX meeting management system facilitates on-site business meetings with: local and global network providers; financial networks and investors; colocation and data center providers; emerging and established technology companies; and attending journalists, analysts, bloggers and top social influencers in our industry. The system includes interest-based attendee profiles (including TEX exhibitor companies' PoP locations); intuitive recommendations and matching; comprehensive search and filtering; personalized schedules; interactive maps; social discussion, one-on-one meeting planning, digital collateral and handouts; and more. All meetings scheduled through the desktop meeting tool or mobile app will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan.

"Our AI-driven Meeting Manager recommends matches, ensuring optimal connections and streamlining networking between the executives in attendance at TEX NYC," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "Like our PR and Marketing services, our TEX events are meticulously planned and deployed to drive ROI - and our Meeting Manager is one way we prove it. The AI-driven app and desktop platform recommend matches and allow users to easily search for common interests, faster and easier than ever. This includes details exclusive to TEX, such as exhibiting companies PoP locations, to ensure your business deals are just one cross connect away."

Only registered TEX attendees can access and login to the new meeting management system at https://texnyc.zerista.com/. To register, visit www.thetelecomexchange.com/nyc.

Telecom Exchange NYC will be held on June 20-21, 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street. There are only a few remaining exhibit tables and sponsorship packages remaining; for more information, email info@thetelecomexchange.com.

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available - with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom - as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, Telecom Exchange (TEX).

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (new, 3D-like interactive video for lead generation), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog).

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

