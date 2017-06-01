Moving Consultants Launches New and More User-Friendly Website

Moving Consultants Strives to Help People Have a Stress-Free Move by Helping to Pair them with the Best Company

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / Dan Reynolds, Founder of Moving Consultants, is pleased to announce the recent launch of his company's new website. On the site, people can learn about the online based company and how they can help customers get access to a wide selection of great moving companies.

As Reynolds knows quite well, moving is a complicated and stressful experience, and one that requires much more than packing up belongings in boxes.

"After spending years working within the moving industry, I recognized that for many people, moving was made even more stressful by a lack of expert advice," he said, adding that many people go through listings looking for a moving company and choose one based solely on price and availability.

"Unfortunately, not all moving companies offer the same standard of service. If you are unfortunate enough to find a company who isn't really bothered about customer care, you could find yourself with broken furniture, a hefty bill or other such stresses."

In an effort to provide people who need to move with a top-notch and easy experience, Reynolds launched Moving Consultants. There, his aim is to provide his customers with a clear way to navigate the often-troubled waters of moving.

"Our team uses their dedication to customer care to assess the needs of each move and match them with a moving company who has the skills, experience, and expertise to make the transition as smooth as possible," Reynolds said, adding that each company they work with has been checked to ensure that they have an excellent reputation and are as dedicated to customer care as he is.

This means that people don't need to worry anymore about whether their items will arrive at their new home safely. With advice and guidance from Moving Consultants, people can have complete confidence that they are matched with the moving company best suited to their needs.

"So, don't wander aimlessly through the moving industry, get expert advice from the Moving Consultants," Reynolds said.

About Moving Consultants:

At Moving Consultants, they want their clients to benefit from their years of experience within the moving industry. They are dedicated to customer care and helping people achieve a seamless and stress free move. They are an online based company with a team who is ready to help each and every customer find the best moving company for their needs. For more information, please visit http://www.moving-consultants.com/.

Contact:

Dan Reynolds

reynoldsd431@gmail.com

SOURCE: Moving Consultants