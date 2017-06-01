

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) reported that total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of May 2017 decreased 1.3% to 237,364 units from 240,450 units in the prior year month.



It reported May U.S. retail sales of 191,388 vehicles, up slightly from last year. GM's May retail performance was driven by exceptionally strong crossover sales at Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.



GM's U.S. Commercial sales in May were up 14 percent, while Government sales jumped 21 percent. Daily rental sales were down 36 percent, as planned. GM is on track to deliver its third consecutive year-over-year decline in daily rental volume.



On a brand level, Buick's U.S. retail sales in May were up 12 percent, while retail sales at Cadillac and Chevrolet were up 10 percent and less than 1 percent, respectively.



In May, GM crossovers were up 19 percent on a U.S. retail sales basis compared to last year. This strong performance was carried across all GM's U.S. brands.



The company noted that it remains on track to achieve our year-end guidance. It anticipates it will end 2017 with approximately the same day supply of vehicles as it did at the end of 2016 with fewer cars and more trucks and crossovers in the mix this year.



