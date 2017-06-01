FORKED RIVER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTCQB: DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor, announces the addition of key personnel and a new division to its Company. These developments are designed to further grow the business, enhance its offerings, and service additional projects.

Dream Homes has hired Joe Pascucci as its VP of Business Development. Joe has extensive sales, marketing, and management experience in the renovation and new construction field. Joe developed and led the elevation, renovation and new home division for a competitor over the last four years and was responsible for $8 million in sales during that time. Joe is a graduate of Fordham University in New York and holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. Prior to his career in construction, Joe was a computer science and math professor at Richard Stockton College of NJ.

The Company has also hired Lou Obsuth as its VP of Sales. Lou has been successfully running a modular company, Jersey Shore Modular, for a number of years. Lou will now head our new modular division from our new showroom in Point Pleasant. Dream has acquired four ongoing projects from Lou as well as an extensive existing prospect and client base. Lou is also a licensed electrician.

The office and showroom in Point Pleasant will allow Dream Homes to better serve the northern Ocean / southern Monmouth region of New Jersey, and will complement the main office in Forked River. The showroom offers a complete kitchen, bath, flooring and finish design center.

To further communicate these personnel additions and company developments, President and CEO Vincent Simonelli has conducted an audio taped interview that can be heard at:

http://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2017/05/31/dream-homes-and-development-corp-otcqb-drem-ceo-interview/

Management and Personnel Overview:

Dream Homes is led by Vincent Simonelli, who has been directly involved in the development, construction and sale of over 2,000 home and commercial projects since 1993 in New Jersey. In addition to developing and building over 1,600 single and multi-family units, Vince developed an additional 1,000 units which were sold to other national builders.

In addition to Vince, Dream Homes has three regional project managers, who manage construction projects in each of its three building regions.

Tim Tennis has over 30 years' experience in both commercial and residential applications. In addition, Tim is or was licensed in all 3 mechanical trades (plumbing, electric and HVAC) and brings a wealth of structural experience to the table. Tim oversees and runs the busiest Dream region, which is the northern Ocean region and has directly overseen over 80 elevation and new home construction projects for Dream.

Jorge Sandoval has been with Dream Homes for four years and has extensive experience in residential renovations. Jorge has managed over 75 elevation and new home construction projects for the Company.

Michael Boccino is a recent addition to our construction management team and has over 35 years' experience in both residential and commercial projects. Michael also has extensive experience in management and construction of new home developments and will be overseeing one or more of the projects Dream Homes has in the pipeline.

Additionally, Dream Homes has three separate framing crews, its own plumbing crew, its own dedicated HVAC crew and a licensed electrician on staff.

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCQB: DREM) is a full service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project from design, architectural, engineering, and construction. As licensed new home builders and general contractors, Dream Homes is actively raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area. In addition to its renovation and elevation division, Dream has several properties in development, comprising new single family homes and townhome projects. Please visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com.

