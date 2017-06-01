Latest IPO Opportunities Setting Up for a Remarkable 2017

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Political and economic uncertainty this year appears to not be rattling the confidence of many investors as some IPO's have fared well so far this year. With some feeling there was a strong momentum coming out the 4th Quarter of 2016, the outlook for 2017 IPO's remains positive for companies that include: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE: BHVN), Appian Corp. (NASDAQ: APPN), SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH), BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Wyoming corporation ("ShiftPixy"), announced today that it has filed with the SEC its IPO on Form 1-A for the offer and sale of shares of common stock, the successful closing of which will qualify the Company for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The offering is filed under the Securities & Exchange Commission's Regulation A+ framework, which is open to both accredited and unaccredited investors. Read this and more news for Shiftpixy at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html

WR Hambrecht + Co. is acting as representative underwriter for the initial public offering for ShiftPixy. For more information, visit https://wrhambrecht.com/ipos/shiftpixy-inc-regulation-a-ipo-2017/

ShiftPixy Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Absher, stated that "Everyone has worked very hard over many months to secure qualification of ShiftPixy's IPO Offering Statement with the SEC. In anticipation of the SEC's qualifying our offering in the near future, we are all excited to start our investor roadshow and other sales activities necessary to successfully close our IPO in the coming weeks."

About ShiftPixy - ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital management (HCM) services provider, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps shift-based businesses navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and connect them with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of experience with workers' compensation and compliance programs, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy's complete HCM ecosystem manages regulatory requirements and compliance with regard to paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers' compensation, minimum wage increases, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as well as other applicable employment related laws and regulations.

Recent IPO activity of note in the markets so far this year:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE: BHVN) priced its initial public offering at $17 a share May 4th to raise $168.3 million. The company sold 9.9 million shares and was granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.485 million shares. BHVN is trading over $25 per share today closing at $25.21 by the market close on yesterday.

Appian Corp. (NASDAQ: APPN) sold 6.3 million shares at $12 (the midpoint of the expected range) and raised $75 million at a market cap of $755 million while it started trading on May 25th. Shares got a first-day pop of 25% and closed the week up 43% reaching at high of $18.94 to date. APPN is trading at over $17 per share today closing down slightly yesterday at $17.65

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) started trading on May 24th, price 5.3 million shares at $11, well below the expected range of $13 to $15, and raised $58 million at a market cap of $237 million. Shares jumped 22% on the first day of trading and closed the initial week up 20% reaching a high of $14.32 to date.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) opened for trading $20 on March 9th after pricing its initial public offering of 174,286 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. Today BYSI trades over $34 per share closing at $34.90 (up over 8%) yesterday.

MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated five thousand dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by ShiftPixy, Inc. by the company.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

