Solar Charge Controllers Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.32% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

Global Solar Charge Controllers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar charge controllers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude replacement/ aftermarket/ services market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the solar charge controllers market is increasing demand for MPPT charge controllers. PWM and MPPT charge controllers are extensively used by end-user industries. It has been established through tests that MPPT charge controllers outperform PWM charge controllers in cold and temperate climates. MPPT is 30% more efficient than PWM. PWM charge controllers drain the battery faster than MPPT charge controllers, and if this disadvantageous feature is not rectified in the future, the technology will become outdated.

The following companies as the key players in the global solar charge controllers market: Genasun, Luminous India, MICROTEK, Schneider Electric, and Su-Kam Power Systems. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Arise India, BEIJING EPSOLAR TECHNOLOGY, Delta Electronics, Morningstar, Phocos, Samlex America, Shuori New Energy, Steca Elektronik, Studer Innotec, SUNGROW, and Victron Energy.



According to the solar charge controllers market report one of the major drivers for this market is rise in solar energy installations. In recent years, the solar energy industry has gained momentum and grown dramatically. This is attributed to the initiatives undertaken by governments worldwide to encourage the use of renewable resources. Many industrialized nations have integrated a considerable number of solar power installations with the electrical grids to increase the percentage of solar energy in the energy mix. On the other hand, developing economies are using solar energy to reduce their dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation.



Related Reports:

Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Market 2017-2021 - The analysts forecast global superconducting magnetic energy storage market to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Solar Hybrid Inverter Market 2017-2021 - Solar hybrid inverters apart from converting direct current to alternate current can also store excess power while working in tandem with batteries. This type of inverters solves the issues related to renewable energy variability and unreliable grid structures.

Global Power Rental Services Market 2017-2021 - These services enhance the customer satisfaction and reduce the downtime and operational costs incurred due to poor maintenance/planning. The market encompasses services, such as pre-inspection, remote monitoring, fuel management, equipment testing, and contingency planning.

Explore more reports on Energy and Power at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/energy-and-power-supplies/.

