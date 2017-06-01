WHITBY, ON, CANADA, 2017-06-01 16:03 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Architecture Guild® and the International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations. Both organizations are looking forward to exciting new opportunities for collaboration across business architecture and business analysis. The strategic alliance recognizes the leadership each organization holds in their respective fields.



Areas of co-operation will include alignment with their respective bodies of knowledge, competency models, career paths and professional certification programs. According to Business Architecture Guild Co-founder and Director, Mike Rosen, the Guild and IIBA seek a wide variety of opportunities to showcase the collaboration between the organizations. "The Guild and IIBA will seek to align our communities of practices through content, events, and related means. Working together will enable both organizations to leverage more opportunities to promote the role and value of business architecture and business analysis and provide value to our members."



"Through our strategic alliance both our Memberships will gain access to leading industry knowledge, techniques and professional development resources to help business architecture and business analysis professionals define what successful business transformation looks like to the organizations they represent. We also look forward to the continued grassroots involvement of practitioners to advance both professions," said Ken Fulmer, President and CEO, IIBA.



About the Business Architecture Guild



The primary purpose of the Business Architecture Guild® is "to promote best practices and expand the knowledgebase of the business architecture discipline." The Guild is an international, not-for-profit, member-based organization that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and providers of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program, which certifies business architects worldwide. For more information visit http://www.businessarchitectureguild.org.



About the International Institute of Business Analysis



International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a professional association dedicated to helping the business analysis community create better business outcomes. Through a global network, IIBA connects more than 29,000 Members and more than 300 Corporate Members and 121 Chapters. As the voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession and discipline and works to maintain the global standard for the practice and certification. For more information visit www.iiba.org.



Ann Cain International Institute of Business Analysis 647-346-0372 ann.cain@iiba.org Kathleen Ulrich Business Architecture Guild 831-464-5344 kathy@businessarchitectureguild.org