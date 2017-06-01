The DECT Forum is delighted to announce the winners of the DECT Award 2017 in the Design, Innovation, Enterprise and ULE categories. The 2017 Award winners have been selected by a prestigious jury and were presented at the DECT ULE Technology Summit in Amsterdam (May 31 June 1).

DECT Award Design

Riedel: Bolero (Winner)

DECT Award Innovation

SGW Global: Alexa Enabled Voice Recognition Sensor (Winner)

Binatone: Thor(Runner up)

DECT Award Enterprise

Riedel: Bolero (Winner)

Shure: MXW Wireless Channel Density (Runner up)

A-Safe: Rackeye (Highly Commended)

DECT Award ULE (Ultra Low Energy)

Panasonic: Allianz Assist (Winner)

VTech: 3-in-1 Connected Home (Runner up)

"On behalf of the DECT Forum and the entire industry I would like to congratulate all winners of the 2017 DECT Awards. The impressive number of applications for this competition shows strong commitment of the industry and proves its powerful creativity and strong innovation in all four categories", says Andreas Zipp, Chairman of the DECT Forum.

"I would like to most sincerely thank the Award's jury for their decisions. Jury members Pieter Hermans (Jakajima), Werner Helmich (Frontwise) and Hugh Cautley (Cautley Consulting) were in particular challenged by the variety of praiseworthy products", says Ruth Wilson, Chair Marketing Working Group.

About DECT Forum:

DECT Security, DECT 6.0, J-DECT, CAT-iq are worldwide-adopted technologies with high relevance for cordless voice, wireless residential and enterprise communication. Full members of the DECT Forum are: Arcadyan, Ascom, Askey, AVM, Binatone, CIG, CTC advanced, Deutsche Telekom, Dialog Semiconductor, DSP Group, Gigaset, GN Netcom, Huawei, Invoxia, Mitel, NEC, Nemko, Panasonic, Plantronics, RTX, Sagemcom, Sennheiser, Sercomm, SGW Global, Spectralink, VTech, ZTE, and ZyXel. The DECT Forum is located in Bern, Switzerland. You can find us: www.dect.org Twitter: @DECT_Forum

