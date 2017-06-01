Roche announces FDA approval of companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients

TUCSON, Arizona, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 1.6 million people die globally from lung cancer each year. 1

ALK - anaplastic lymphoma kinase - is an important biomarker found in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its detection and inhibition can help shrink tumors in some ALK-positive patients.

The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay2 identifies ALK-positive NSCLC patients eligible for treatment with the Novartis drug ZYKADIA® (ceritinib), expanding current treatment options.

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX:RHHBY) today announced US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assayas a companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients eligible for treatment with the Novartis drug ZYKADIA (ceritinib). The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) Assay is the only immunohistochemistry (IHC) test approved by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for ZYKADIA.

"With the FDA's approval of the expanded use of the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay to determine which lung cancer patients are eligible for ZYKADIA, we are helping clinicians and their patients identify additional treatment options for non-small cell lung cancer," said Ann Costello, Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics. "This is another example of Roche's continued commitment to advancing the standard of care for lung cancer patients and personalized medicine."

The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay is available for use on BenchMark IHC/ISH instruments.

About the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay

VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay is intended for the qualitative detection of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) protein in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) tissue stained with a BenchMark XT or BenchMark ULTRA automated staining instrument. It is indicated as an aid in identifying patients eligible for treatment with XALKORI® (crizotinib) or ZYKADIA® (ceritinib).

This product should be interpreted by a qualified pathologist in conjunction with histological examination, relevant clinical information and proper controls.

This product is intended forin vitrodiagnostic (IVD) use. For more information, visit ALKIHC.com.

About ZYKADIA

For more information on ZYKADIA (ceritinib), visit www.hcp.novartis.com/products/zykadia/alk-nsclc/ .

