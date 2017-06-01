CHAPEL HILL, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- CROS NT today announced that the company is exhibiting at the DIA 2017 Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois June 18-22, 2017. In addition, the company is celebrating 25 years in business by holding a cake-cutting ceremony at its booth on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Founded in 1992, CROS NT is a global Contract Research Organization that now boasts offices throughout Europe, the United States and India. The company has grown substantially during its time in business and has evolved into a data-driven, full service CRO offering clinical, regulatory and biometrics services.

CROS NT is now focused on its growth in the North American market, and the company is exhibiting at island Booth #1040.

"DIA has always been an annual event for us, but this year will be particularly special as we celebrate 25 years in business with our industry colleagues. We are extremely proud of CROS NT's growth both in terms of geographic expansion and business endeavors. Our team looks forward to participating in this year's meeting to highlight our new business lines, technology offerings and partnership," said Andrew MacGarvey, CROS NT CEO.

Throughout the show, CROS NT is set to host "Meet the Experts" sessions each day for a chance to speak with senior management about clinical or data services needs. The company is also giving several presentations at its booth on topics such as Risk-Based Monitoring, Functional Service Provision, Integrated Summaries and conducting trans-Atlantic studies. A full schedule will be available prior to the show.

ABOUT CROS NT

Founded in 1992, CROS NT is a data-driven Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing services from feasibility to clinical study reporting for Phases I-IV and medical device trials. CROS NT's services include regulatory consultancy, monitoring, data management, biostatistics programming & analysis, pharmacovigilance and medical writing -- and accompanying eClinical applications (data visualization, EDC, IWRS, eCOA/ePRO etc.). All services are underpinned by strong clinical and biometrics project management with offices located in Europe, the USA and India.

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Email Contact

508-353-3777



