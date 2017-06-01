

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 193,040 units in May 2017, a 1 percent decrease from the prior year's 194,720 units.



In May, retail sales of 152,227 units were up 1 percent compared with the same month in 2016, and represented 79 percent of total sales. Fleet sales of 40,813 units were down 7 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 21 percent of total May sales.



Sales of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica were up 325 percent in May, compared with the same month a year ago.



Fiat 124 Spider sales were up 21 percent compared with the previous month of April. May was the 124 Spider's best sales month since its launch in July 2016.



Ram pickup truck sales increased 16 percent in May, compared with the same month a year ago. Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were up 14 percent in May, compared with the same month a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX