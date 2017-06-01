

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen declined against its major counterparts in the early New York session on Thursday.



The yen slipped to 6-day lows of 111.48 against the greenback, 125.03 against the euro, 143.47 against pound and 114.82 against the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 110.63, 124.47, 142.52 and 114.28, respectively.



The yen edged down to 82.60 against the loonie and 78.75 against the kiwi, off its early high of 81.98 and a 2-day high of 78.31, respectively.



The yen is likely to locate support around 113.00 against the greenback, 126.00 against the euro, 146.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the franc, 84.00 against the loonie and 79.00 against the kiwi.



