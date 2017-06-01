

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US comedian Kathy Griffin will no longer host CNN's New Year show as she was fired over a photo shoot in which she appeared holding a bloody, decapitated fake head of President Donald Trump.



It was photographed by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, and was published on the Twitter accounts of both Griffin and Shields Tuesday.



Trump reacted to the photo in a tweet saying Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. 'My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!'



Faced with vehement online criticism and sweeping bi-partisan disapproval for the gruesome image, Griffin offered apology and removed it.



But it was not enough to save her job at CNN, and a few other contracts. 'CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program,' the network said in a statement Wednesday.



The Utah-based makers of Squatty Potty, a line of footstools for toilets, announced that they are canceling a new ad campaign starring Griffin because of the 'deeply inappropriate' image.



Route 66 Casino Hotel in New Mexico said it had canceled a performance by the 56-year-old Emmy award-winning actress, which is scheduled for July.



Unicorn Gold bathroom products also suspended an ad campaign starring Griffin, who is a staunch critic of the President.



Griffin had been co-hosting the popular CNN New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper since 2007.



