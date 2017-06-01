North America Prepaid Card Market 2016-2022: Focus on Retail, Corporate Institutions, Government, and Financial Institutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Prepaid Card Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The market growth is driven due to factors such as ease of access, substantial growth in the number of internet users and unprecedented growth in the e-commerce industry. Additionally, growing population and launch of new applications are expected offer excellent opportunities to market players.

Based on Card Type, the market is segmented into and Single-Purpose. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Retail, Corporate Institutions, Government, and Financial Institutions & Others. Based on Usage, the market is segmented into General Purpose Reloadable Cards, Gift Card, Government Benefits/Disbursement Card, Incentive/ Payroll Card, and Others. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Prepaid Card market.

Based on Country, Prepaid Card market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America. US remained the dominant country in the North America Prepaid Card market in 2015. Canada and Mexico would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Prepaid Card market.



Key companies profiled in the report include



Green Dot Corporation

American Express Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Master Card Incorporated

Ebay

TSYS

The Western Union Company

Visa, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Prepaid Cards Market



5. North America Prepaid Cards Market by Vertical



6. North America Prepaid Cards Market by Usage



7. North America Prepaid Cards Market by Country



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlj5td/north_america





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716