The Future of Logistics: What Technology-Enabled New Business Models Will Transform the Supply Chain By 2025?

Frost & Sullivan hosts a complimentary briefing discussing the new innovations and business models expected to create growth opportunities

SANTA CLARA, California, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Tuesday, 20thJune 2017 at 9:00 am CDT



LOCATION: On-line, with Complimentary Registration SPEAKER: Archana Vidyasekar, Global Research Manager, Visionary Innovation Group, Frost & Sullivan

Global dynamic urbanization trends have transformed the existing logistics supply chain, increasing its complexity, however technological penetration has enabled simplification of industry processes. The rapid proliferation of connectivity, as well as the increase in start-ups and unconventional companies, is creating new types of services based on on-demand, real time and last-mile delivery solutions. Key new business models relate to app-based and market place models, and online brokerage services that provide aggregated end-to-end visibility across the supply chain.

This is opening new growth opportunities for market players in different areas such as anticipatory delivery arising from predictive analytics and semi-autonomous and fully autonomous applications which will create a new era of freight brokerage services controlled via smart devices. From generating consumer insights to understanding the product flows comprising driver behaviour, shortest routes, and other valuable information, big data has resulted in tremendous cost saves and optimized delivery models.

"The logistics industry is undergoing a significant business transformation, comparable to when Expedia revolutionized the travel industry with online platforms and achieved colossal improvements in the quoting and procurement of services. New logistics players are now implementing similar business models, providing the much-needed price transparency and seamless service for the freight supply chain. Over the next years, we can expect additional innovative solutions that will reshape the market," explains Archana Vidyasekar, Visionary Innovation, Global Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Discover how these segments are disrupting the market:

New Business Models: Trace the trend of " Uberisation of logistics " based on crowdsourcing and shared economy models.

Trace the trend of " " based on crowdsourcing and shared economy models. Delivery drones: Gain an insight into when drones will become mainstream from a regulatory and commercial perspective; also spot how they are being used for last-mile connectivity and enabling new agile business models in the supply chain.

Gain an insight into when drones will become mainstream from a regulatory and commercial perspective; also spot how they are being used for last-mile connectivity and enabling new agile business models in the supply chain. Autonomous fleet : From mobile autonomous forklifts to autonomous trucks, understand why the logistics industry is focusing on this segment.

: From mobile autonomous forklifts to autonomous trucks, understand why the logistics industry is focusing on this segment. Data monetization: Identify new ways in which data is being used and monetized to provide anticipatory shipping.

Questions this session will answer:

Which are the major technology trends disrupting the logistics space?

How are these technologies giving rise to new supply chain models?

Which are the implications of big data on the supply chain?

How will sensors, augmented reality, and Internet of Things impact logistics?

