SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with TBI, a leading distributor of data, network, cloud, voice and managed services. This agreement will allow TBI partners to deliver to its clients the industry's first and only application-defined SD-WAN solution. With CloudGenix, enterprises can now eliminate complex routing protocols and hardware routers, and directly set up business rules and app-SLAs -- all while reducing WAN cost by 50 to 70 percent.

As a leading technology distributor, TBI advises and consults on the right solutions to solve organizational challenges, especially those related to increasing bandwidth, upgrading outdated systems, adding new services and migrating or deploying cloud solutions. TBI helps recommend technologies like SD-WAN that assist with convergence and modernization.

"Enterprises want more than a better router," said Jeff Newton, vice president of enterprise sales and IT at TBI. "By partnering with CloudGenix, we can now offer them a radically simplified, cloud-first network built on business intent and application reachability."

With the CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family as part of its portfolio, TBI offers the leading solution for companies deploying modern applications, including SaaS- and cloud-based apps such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP. ION allows network managers to set up business rules and app-SLAs instead of working with arcane networking protocols, cutting network configurations by 90 percent. No longer is network performance based on reachability, but instead on app-criteria, including performance, security and compliance. At the same time, CloudGenix gives enterprises the freedom to work with any carrier, independent of connectivity types. The network acts as a centralized database storing 100 percent of network and app flows, reducing fragmentation across devices, and providing access to application and network insights.

"Partnering with TBI was an easy decision for CloudGenix," said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of CloudGenix. "TBI's extensive portfolio of solutions, as well as its unique capabilities in handling provider relationships and back-office support make it an important partner as CloudGenix continues to drive adoption of our SD-WAN to help businesses save time and money in their transformation efforts."

About TBI

TBI is the nation's leading third-party technology distributor. Since 1991, it has assisted Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner's advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients' desired business outcomes. Through training and marketing programs focused on the benefits of technology to the business, TBI empowers its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients' technology needs. With the largest back-office in the industry, TBI partners are fully supported by pre- and post-sales operations, project managers, and solutions engineers certified in the latest industry-leading technologies.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact

CloudGenix

pr@cloudgenix.com



