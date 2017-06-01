CHARLESTON, SC--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - weatherXchange ® , the platform which helps companies access index-based weather risk protection and which provides post-trade valuation and settlement services, is pleased to announce its cooperation with Twin Feathers Consulting, a specialist in the North American propane market. Twin Feathers will be the first North American focused Specialist Broker-Advisor listed on the weatherXchange Platform.

David Whitehead, Co-CEO said, "Twin Feathers has been advising its clients concerning the benefits of weather risk management for some time so we are delighted that they will now be using the weatherXchange Platform to support its activities in advising and helping its clients hedge their weather risk exposure. Our goal is simple: to provide access to weather data, structuring tools and to facilitate easy price comparison. This allows Twin Feathers to better serve its clients. Twin Feathers joins a growing number of Regional Specialists using the weatherXchange Platform to offer index-based weather Protection to its clients."

Twin Feathers is a supply/risk management advisor offering hedging advice to independent propane retailors. JD Buss, CPA/CTA for Twin Feathers, said, "One of the largest unmitigated risks that a propane retailer deals with annually is related to weather. While traditional propane risk management and supply tools are vital, they remain unable to address weather risk impacts on volume delivered and earnings. The ability to access a wide range of weather risk participants and provide flexibility on pricing instruments all via one platform makes a great opportunity to partner with weatherXchange. We are very pleased to be partnering with Speedwell, a first-class weather data firm, as they work to expand the possibilities in the weather market."

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999. weatherXchange® is an independent platform which provides free access to thousands of quality weather data sets worldwide and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. weatherXchange links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com or contact: ClientOnBoarding@weatherXchange.com.

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Broker-Advisor please contact NewPartners@weatherXchange.com.

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.

About Twin Feathers

Twin Feathers Consulting has been partnering with independent propane retail firms to create and execute supply and risk management plans since its inception in 1998. Over 100 years of combined propane and energy market experience are at work for their clients with the main goal of providing objective, market-based advice to improve their bottom line. Through their Daily Buzz reports, client seminars, and speaking events Twin Feathers strives to educate their client base and help them become aware of changes taking place in the market. As a licensed CTA, they also have several individuals with Series 3 and offer a focused trading review of the market. To find out how Twin Feathers Consulting may be able to assist your company, please contact them at jd@twinfeathers.com.

Twin Feathers Consulting Inc is a Kansas corporation located at 13200 Metcalf, Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66213. Telephone: 913-851-7575.