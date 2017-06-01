North America Smart Glass & Smart Window Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Smart Glass & Smart Window Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Smart glass and smart window or switchable glass and switchable window are a technology with light transmission properties, which get modified when voltage, light or heat is applied. Generally, the glass changes from a translucent glass to a transparent glass. The smart glass technology when installed in the envelope of buildings has the potential to create climate adaptive building shells, saving heating cost, air-conditioning and lighting. It also saves the cost of installing and maintaining motorized light screens or blinds or curtains. Blackout smart glass has the potential to block about 99.4% of ultraviolet light, and as a result reduces fabric fading.

Smart glass used in the buildings and transportation sectors offer dynamic glare, light and heat control based on ambient conditions or manual controls. Smart glass with efficient energy consumption is majorly used in the construction sector. With growing trend of glasses in the buildings, building codes have become stringent, and the need for energy efficiency is growing in importance.

Based on the Technology, the Smart Glass & Smart Window market is segmented into Active Glasses and Passive Glasses. Active glasses are further divided into Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals, Suspense Particle Device, Electrochromic, and Others (Micro-blinds and Nanocrystals). Passive Glasses is divided into Passive Thermochromic and Passive Photochromic. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Construction, Marine, and Aviation.

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Smart Glass & Smart Window market.



Key companies profiled in the report include



Saint Gobain S.A

Smart Glass International

View, Inc.

Research Frontiers Incorporated

Gentex Corporation

Asahi Glass Co

Pleotint

Hitachi Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Smart Glass & Smart Window Market



5. North America Smart Glass & Smart Window Market by Application



6. North America Smart Glass & Smart Window Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmrxvl/north_america





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716