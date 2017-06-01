MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- The Canadian Polish Congress is excited to announce the third annual Polish cultural festival, Mississauga Polish Day, taking place on Saturday June 10, 2017 at Mississauga Celebration Square.

This year the festival is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation as well as 150 years of Polish-Canadian contribution towards Canada's rich cultural mosaic. Attractions will showcase Polish culture with a Canadian twist. 15,000 to 20,000 visitors are expected. Entrance and parking are free.

Attractions

-- Live music featuring 15 artists from a wide range of genres: traditional folk, pop, rock and even hip hop! -- Artists include Radosc-Joy, Polky Village Band, Mr. System, Konsorcjum and more -- World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Poland vs. Romania will be aired outdoors on big screens at 2:45 PM. -- Traditional food such as pierogi and zapiekanki from a variety of vendors -- Beer Garden featuring Tyskie beer and Wyborowa vodka -- Soccer Tournament at Fleetwood Park from 9 AM - 2 PM, with an awards ceremony on the festival main stage during the World Cup qualifier match half-time. -- Kids' Activities presented by the Polish Scouting Association in Canada with bouncy castles, crafts, a scavenger hunt, photo booth, and more -- Exhibits include the annual Art Studio: a visual art showcase, the European Car Club's vintage car show and others

About the Canadian Polish Congress

The Canadian Polish Congress is a national non-profit corporation. One of its main goals is to promote Polish culture and contribution within Canada not only to people who have immigrated from Poland but to all Canadians in order to foster a better understanding and spirit of multiculturalism.

Mississauga Polish Day 2017 Saturday, June 10 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM Mississauga Celebration Square MississaugaPolishDay.ca FREE entrance and parking Sponsors: Tyskie Wyborowa MNP LLP Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Toronto St. Stanislaus - St. Casimir's Polish Parishes Credit Union Ltd. Ontario 150 Mississauga Peterson McVicar LLP European Fine Foods Wawel Villa Peter Mazurkiewicz, Realtor Goniec EUROMax Turner & Porter RBC Domator Deloitte Ancan Cyclone

Contacts:

Media Inquiries: Canadian Polish Congress

Christine Mazurkiewicz

Organizing Committee Member

416-845-5361

ChristineMazurkiewicz@gmail.com



