

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported May U.S. sales of 26,047 vehicles, representing a decrease of 7.9 percent versus May of last year.



The company noted that Mazda CX-5 posted its best-ever May, with 11,819 vehicles sold, marking an increase of 18.9 percent year-over-year (YOY). This number includes a mix of remaining 2016.5 models and the all-new 2017 CX-5, which went on sale at the end of March.



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 4,209 vehicles, up 15 percent versus May of last year.



