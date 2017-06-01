MT. PLEASANT, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- To capitalize on its recently launched crowdfunding offering, Buying Collective Holdings Incorporated ("BCHI" or the "Company"), a privately held Delaware corporation, announced today the commencement of early registration for its Top Gun Contest to attract powerful online marketers and potential customers. The Contest is set to begin at midnight on June 20th, 2017.

The Contest offers prizes in cash, warrants to purchase BCHI common stock, and organic food credits totaling more than $500,000, including a Grand Prize of $50,000 cash and 50,000 fully-vested common stock purchase warrants to the Contest entrant who can register the most subscribers to BCHI's newsletter.

The Company is actively advertising and promoting the Contest to market influencers with reach to health-minded consumers and has set its sights on gathering more than 2.5 million subscriptions before midnight on September 1, 2017, when the Contest ends.

Subscribers to BCHI's newsletter will receive a $30-shopping coupon and free entry into the Company's $100,000 CLEAN Food Sweepstakes which is offering over 11,000 CLEAN food prizes, including the Grand Prize of one year's worth of groceries ($6,000 value).

BCHI CEO, Rod Smith, recognizes the power of building relationships with consumers through the Company's newsletter. "We know that subscribers become customers, and customers become investors," Smith says. "We believe the Top Gun contest is an effective way to get market influencers talking about our business and attracting subscribers."

About Buying Collective Holdings Incorporated

BCHI just launched a "Title 3" $1,000,000 Crowdfunding offering that can be viewed at:

http://www.wefunder.com/bchi

BCHI is focused on (1) building the Buying Collective of CLEAN food shoppers through its Health Merchant® network; (2) sourcing CLEAN foods at the lowest possible cost; and (3) selling CLEAN foods with direct, free delivery to households that are part of the Buying Collective. We want to solve an enormous food problem in the United States -- the high cost and limited availability of CLEAN food and the proliferation of GMO-contaminated food that pervades more than 70% of the food supply.

For information contact:

Rod Smith

rsmith@bchinc.com

(801) 658-0558



