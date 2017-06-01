North America Costume Jewelry Market 2016-2022: Bracelets, Necklaces & Chains, Earrings, Rings, Cufflinks & Studs, and Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Costume Jewelry Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The Costume Jewelry Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, gender, mode of sale, and Country.

The demand for fashion jewelry has been increasing day-by-day. As per the estimation, each year, about 50 million Americans buy Fashion jewelry. Additionally, online sales have become one of the best medium for companies to increase their sales. Buying and selling of products via online is growing at a faster pace. As per the research, two million people around the globe buy jewelry every day online. The research also states that the demand for online jewelry shopping with the occasional, events, or marriages period is increasing. It has been also observed that there has been a huge demand for Fashion Jewelry in festive seasons. Logistics are also playing vital role in the expansion of online sales. Delivery of the products across the globe, offers like returns, customization is adding more value to the online sales of costume jewelry. Hence, fastest growing online sales would ultimately help in the growth of costume jewelry market.

Now-a-days, combination of feminine and masculine styles for classic clothing and jewelry is becoming one of the major trends. Designers and manufactures have started launching mixed designs. Additionally, rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets are some of the most selling products. According to one study, nine out of ten women reported owning earrings that might be sold in a Fashion jewelry store.

Scope of the Report



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Bracelets, Necklaces & Chains, Earrings, Rings, Cufflinks & studs, and Others (Brooches, pendants, anklets, pins).



Based on Gender, the market is segmented into Male and Female.



Based on Mode of Sole, the market is segmented into retail and online.



Based on Country, the market is segmented into U.S, Mexico , Canada , and Rest of North America .



The key players operating in Costume Jewelry market are

Avon Product Inc

Buckley London

Swank, Inc

Cartier

Louis Vuitton

Giorgio Armani S .p.a

.p.a Billig Jewelers, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Costume Jewelry Market



5. North America Costume Jewelry Market Mode of Sale



6. North America Costume Jewelry Market - By End User



7. North America Costume Jewelry Market - By Country



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3llrk8/north_america





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716