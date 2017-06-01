

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America Inc. reported its U.S. May 2017 sales of 218,248 units, a decrease of 0.5 percent from May 2016 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in May 2017 compared to May 2016, sales were down 4.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted May 2017 sales of 192,847 units, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis, and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted sales of 25,401 vehicles in May 2017, down 4.8 percent on a volume basis, and down 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.







