Code Green Apparel Corp. Continues Expansion Into the United States Golf Market

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK: CGAC) continues to expand its reach and participation in the United States Golf market(s). Over just the past few months, Code Green has designed and delivered eco-friendly apparel, accessories, support and solutions to various United States Golf tournaments, including major Professional Golf Association (PGA), Junior Team PGA, amateur PGA and charitable events. In the coming months, Code Green plans to continue its expansion into the United States Golf markets. This expansion will encompass growth in both quantity of events and locations, visibility of the brand, scope of supplied products and potential sponsorships.

According to Golf Datatech & Yano Research Institute's latest World Golf Report 2017, the worldwide golf equipment and apparel market is expected to be over $12.5 billion in 2017. The report summarizes the retail golf market based upon geography, size and economic significance and estimates golf apparel market alone will be $4.50 billion in 2017. The entire article and report are available at: www.golfdatatech.com/2017/01/1987.

In the U.S., golf is enjoyed by more than 25 million people who play an estimated 455 million rounds annually, at the nation's 15,350 facilities. The United States Golf industry is estimated to generate nearly $70 billion annually, with nearly $6 billion coming from equipment and apparel.

"Our business model is one of providing sustainable solutions, not just world class products for our customers. The golf industry, and its governing bodies, have been and are seeking improvement in mitigating environmental impact and concerns surrounding the sport," said George Powell, CEO of Code Green Apparel. "Over the years, the golf industry has made tremendous strides in addressing various environmentally sensitive issues, such as water usage, recycling and sustainability."

Mr. Powell continued, "Code Green Apparel's focus on mitigating environmental impacts within the textile industry perfectly aligns with the United States Golf industry's desire to be even more green. Our recent increase in product orders and deliverables and the present further expansion into this market is proof that our company is providing the solutions to the challenges faced by the nearly $70 billion golf industry (and countless other similar industries). Our company's demand and partnership with United States Golf benefits the game, our customers and our loyal shareholders."

About Code Green Apparel Corporation

The company endeavors to lead the market revolution that brings environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points. Code Green Apparel intends to lead that revolution by providing regenerated textile solutions that effectively conserve water, reduce chemical applications and lessen the impact of disposing production waste products in landfills or incinerators. Code Green products include corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. More information on Code Green Apparel is available at: www.codegreenapparel.com and www.twitter.com/CodeGreenCorp.

"We believe SUSTAINABILITY can help businesses overcome challenges and provide lasting solutions, both financial and moral ones," concluded Powell.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Code Green Apparel's future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Code Green Apparel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Code Green Apparel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Code Green Apparel's future results. Code Green Apparel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: Code Green Apparel