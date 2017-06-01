Speaking on the occasion of the EU-China Summit, Milan Nitzschke, presideut of EU ProSun, issues warning that China state-influence in the solar industry is nefarious and directly responsible for job losses in Europe.

Solar trade body EU ProSun, which has for many years lobbied on behalf of the now-insolvent SolarWorld for the introduction and extension of EU solar trade duties on produce coming from China, has issued a new warning to European PV manufacturers of the threat posed by China's state influence.

As Chinese premier Li Keqiang arrives in Brussels today for the occasion of the EU-China Summit (June 1-2), EU ProSun president Milan Nitschke said that more job losses will be felt in Europe as a result of China's "unfair trade practices".

"Europe must not be naïve about China," Nitschke said. "It is a state-planned economy. Despite claiming to stand against protectionism ...

