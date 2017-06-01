Solar trade body EU ProSun, which has for many years lobbied on behalf of the now-insolvent SolarWorld for the introduction and extension of EU solar trade duties on produce coming from China, has issued a new warning to European PV manufacturers of the threat posed by China's state influence.
As Chinese premier Li Keqiang arrives in Brussels today for the occasion of the EU-China Summit (June 1-2), EU ProSun president Milan Nitschke said that more job losses will be felt in Europe as a result of China's "unfair trade practices".
"Europe must not be naïve about China," Nitschke said. "It is a state-planned economy. Despite claiming to stand against protectionism