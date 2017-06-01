

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Canada will start to serve beer and wine in Vancouver on Thursday. The move is part of the coffee giant's efforts to attract more customers in the late afternoons and evenings.



Starbucks' recently renovated Mount Pleasant location in Vancouver, home to the coffee giant's first Starbucks Reserve Bar, will serve local craft beer, wine and cider. This marks the first time Starbucks customers can order alcoholic drinks at one of its cafes outside of Ontario.



'Starbucks is focused on creating a new afternoon and evening occasion where customers can gather with friends or family or find a spot by themselves to enjoy a sophisticated and welcoming environment,' said Caroline Ternes, vice president of Starbucks Western Canada.



In April 2016, Starbucks announced that three locations in Toronto will launch the new Starbucks Evenings menu. It was followed by one more location in Ottawa seven months later.



Customers at the upscale Mount Pleasant location can now choose from six types of wine, while the beer and cider menu will feature two brands of beer and a cider. This is in addition to snacks such as goat cheese flatbread.



The expanded menu will be available to customers from 2 p.m. until close on weekdays and from 12 p.m. until close on weekends.



In early January, Starbucks said it will discontinue its 'Evenings' program and stop serve wine, beer and food plates at over 400 stores in the U.S.



The program was initially tested in 2010 near Starbucks' headquarters in Seattle in order to find a new avenue to improve sales after the morning coffee rush.



However, Starbucks continues to serve alcohol at its overseas locations in the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan and Taiwan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX