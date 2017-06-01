Net Insight AB: Swedish Touring Car Championship (STCC) and Lagardere Sports selects Net Insight and Storyfire to deliver an innovative live OTT streaming format for STCC based on Sye

Net Insight is partnering with STCC and Lagardere to showcase Sye and this new immersive experience to the Nordic racing fans for the first time.

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, partners with STCC , Lagardere and Storyfire to provide a truly immersive racing viewing experience on mobile devices. The solution will be streamed and available for all fans at the premier of the STCC event at Solvalla, 17 June 2017.

"We are very excited about being able to bring STCC closer to all motor sport enthusiasts and offer them a completely new viewing experience. The TV and media industry is currently going through a huge transformation and this partnership is equally important as it is exciting when it comes to demonstatrating the future of television and bringing people closer together", says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight.

Net Insight has partnered with Storyfire to provide a new sports format for racing that truly changes the concept of viewing live motor sports. It includes parallell feeds from well-known motor sport influencers including comments and analysis about the race. The app solution also includes in-car cameras allowing viewers to follow their favourite driver and view multiple feeds at the same time to follow parallel actions on the track. Thus, the solution turns the viewers into their own producers, making them part of the live event. The inherent low delay, synchronized delivery and fast channel switching of Net Insight's live OTT solution Sye is fundamental in providing the true live experience and engaging the viewers.

"This is the first glimpse of the future of live sports viewing. STCC has always been in the forefront in creating new value added services for our fans, and we are sure they will be as excited as we are to make this available to our race event broadcasts", says Jonas Lundin, CEO of STCC.

Lagardere, a leading sports and entertainment agency which has partnered with STCC on sponsor and hospitality rights, has been instrumental in exploring the new monetization opportunities in collaboration with sponsors.

"This format opens up many new opportunities for content owners and rights holders to monetize their content without cannibalizing on existing rights. We are excited to be part of this pioneering project and see a big potential for other sports and international events to further monetize on their content", says Martin Håkansson, CEO of Lagardere Sports Scandinavia.

The solution complements the existing broadcast TV and opens up new revenue streams and monetization opportunities for the content and right's owners.

"This format has been developed in order for the broadcasters and its right holders to develop its offering to a digital and specific audience. It also provides the opportunity to distribute the STCC race to other media partners, and to open up several new selected windows of live broadcasts for its rights owners. The creative idea is a first look at the new live TV window that combines the traditional TV broadcast with the experience of being in the car with the STCC drivers", says Tobias Bringholm, founder and CEO of Storyfire.

The Solvalla event June 17, 2017 will be a showcase for sponsors and partners, to highlight the potential for a possible full roll out during 2018. The order value for this event is less than SEK 1 million.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4.30pm CET on June 1, 2017.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



(https://netinsight.net)

