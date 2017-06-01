LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) CEO Michael Barron announced today that X Rail Entertainment, Inc. will convert Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. (OTC PINK: XTRN) into a freight handling subsidiary called Las Vegas Terminal Railway. Its purpose is the operation of developing freight opportunity here in Las Vegas and the management of the development and operations of a new passenger station to be built for the X Train's regular service from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. CEO Michael Barron stated, "We have several freight operations which we can potentially take over on a site where we plan to construct our train station for the X Train." He continued, "There is no train station in Las Vegas for a passenger service and with regular service now becoming a reality, the logistics of car movement, storage, repair and station management require us to get into the terminal switching business. The integration of the XTRN company and reconfiguring it as a freight operation is a perfect fit for us."

XTRN will remain as a public company although it will have a name change, symbol change and new cusip number once the share exchange is complete. It will continue as a publicly traded company with the majority owned by X Rail Entertainment, Inc.

XTRN is to receive 5,714,285 shares of XREE in exchange for 100% of the XTRN capital stock. XTRN shareholders hold approximately 1.7 billion shares, which would mean each shareholder of XTRN would receive one share of XREE common stock for approximately every 300 shares of XTRN stock they hold. The exchange of shares will be managed by Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. The closing will occur when XREE receives a total of 60% of the outstanding XTRN shares on exchange. All shares exchanged for XREE shares shall bear a 144 restrictive legend and all XTRN shareholders will be able to exchange their shares within 30 days of closing date, which is May 31, 2017. In the event they opt not to exchange their shares the shareholders will remain as shareholders of XTRN with their current amount of shares. All inquiries concerning the share exchange should be sent to info@vegasxtrain.com.

CEO Michael Barron today stated, "This is a consolidation of all of the X Train brand still held under a royalty agreement between X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (XREE) and Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. (XTRN). The offer would deposit into XTRN the total of $20 million in cash and securities in exchange for 100% of the Company. The cash amount is capped at $100,000 or less to pay for legal and accounting fees associated with this transaction and to see some legal actions concluded."

XTRN will continue to trade as a public company but will be a subsidiary of X Rail Entertainment, Inc.

About Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc.

The company Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the OTC Pink: XTRN symbol.

For further information about our company, look up our trading symbol at www.otcmarkets.com: Pink: XTRN

About X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE)

X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) www.xrailentertainment.com, is the owner of the X Wine Railroad, X Train, and Club X Train membership businesses and recently the majority shareholder in Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. (OTC:PINK: XTRN). X Rail Entertainment, Inc. is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to vineyards and resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE is a licensed IATAN travel agency, http://ClubXTrain.com, which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailentertainment.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.

